SP Congress trying to please Muslim voters BSP Chief Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday attacked the Samajwadi Party and Congress for not raising the issues of the country and public interest in the Parliament and said that both the parties are trying to please the Muslim voters under the pretext of violence in Sambhal.

"In the Parliament, the opposition is not raising the issues of the country and public interest. For their political interests, especially the SP and Congress party are trying to please the Muslim voters under the pretext of violence in Sambhal. They have nothing to do with other issues," the BSP chief said addressing a press conference.

"Not only this, but these parties are also making the Muslim communities fight among themselves in Sambhal. The Muslim community also has to be cautious," she added.

Earlier, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief condemned the stone pelting on the survey team in Sambhal on Sunday morning and held the Uttar Pradesh government responsible for the 'ruckus' and 'violence' in the district.

The BSP leader claimed that the survey should have been carried out thoughtfully and peacefully, considering the interests of both communities.

Speaking to ANI, BSP chief Mayawati said, "I would also like to tell the UP government that after the unexpected results of the by-elections in UP yesterday, there was a lot of tension in the entire Moradabad division, especially in Sambhal district."

A survey at the mosque earlier on November 19 on the orders of a local court following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jained who claimed that a temple originally stood at the site.

The survey was conducted with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to oversee the process. (ANI)