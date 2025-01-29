UP Minister Urges Devotees to Follow Safety Guidelines

Lucknow: After a stampede-like situation arose at the Maha Kumbh in the early hours of Wednesday on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya', Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar appealed to the devotees to not pay attention to any rumours and follow only the instructions given by the administration.

Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar asserted that the government is ready and in alert mode.

"I appeal to all devotees visiting Mahakumbh to not pay attention to any rumours and follow the instructions given by the administration. The devotees should take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them. Police and the government are alert to maintain security. Devotees should follow instructions given by police personnel on duty in the Kumbh area. The government is ready and in alert mode," he said.

This comes after "a stampede like" situation arose at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday. Special executive officer Akanksha Rana, however, said that the situation was not serious and that the injured were receiving medical treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of the incident and is continuously monitoring the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured full support from the Centre.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on social media platform X on Wednesday, advising devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to follow instructions issued by the administration.

"Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, Please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Up government and said that they should learn a lesson from today's incident and make additional arrangements for the stay, accommodation, food, water and other facilities of the devotees.

"The news of casualties of devotees in an accident caused by mismanagement in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. We appeal to the government that seriously injured people should be taken to the nearest best hospitals with the help of air ambulance and immediate medical treatment should be provided. Arrangements should be made to identify the bodies of the deceased and hand them over to their relatives and send them to their place of residence. Urgent efforts should be made to reunite those who have been separated. Surveillance should be increased by making good use of helicopters," he said on X.

"We also appeal to the devotees to exercise restraint and patience in this difficult time and complete their pilgrimage peacefully. The government should learn a lesson from today's incident and make additional arrangements for the stay, accommodation, food, water and other facilities of the devotees," Akhilesh added. (ANI)