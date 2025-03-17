UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak hits back at Akhilesh Yadav, calls SP "completely confused"

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday responded to a recent statement by Akhilesh Yadav, calling him "de-railed" and accused the Samajwadi Party of being "completely confused" despite the state's progress.

Pathak was present at the death anniversary of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Union Minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna.

Pathak while speaking to media said, "Akhilesh Yadav is de-railed; he does not know where the soul of India resides. Uttar Pradesh has made so much progress, and the Samajwadi Party is completely confused."

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the party was causing double confusion and making double blunders.

Speaking to the media, the SP chief further said that unemployment had surrounded Bundelkhand and the entire state.

"BJP, which calls itself a double-engine government, is running in double confusion and doing double blunders... Unemployment has surrounded Bundelkhand and the entire Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said while speaking to the media.

He further stated that the poor are unable to get treatment and inflation is on the rise due to the BJP.

"Poor are not able to get treatment and inflation is on the rise... BJP is coloured in only one colour, and this cannot be accepted by people," he said.

Speaking on the Bundelkhand Expressway, he said that it was one of the biggest money-making expressways but was not even maintained by the government after the inauguration.

"The Bundelkhand Expressway is the biggest money-making expressway for this area, but the way it should have been built and maintained after the inauguration is no longer visible... The people who built the highway seem to have forgotten it..." he said.

Meanwhile the Samajwadi Party on Monday cited various news reports to target the state government on women's' safety, " UP is number one in crimes against women! Be it East or West, North or South. In Uttar Pradesh, brutal atrocities on sisters, daughters and mothers by power-protected criminals continue. When will the government become sensitive towards women's safety? There will be a change in 27." (ANI)