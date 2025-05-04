BLA militants ‘block’ Quetta-Karachi highway, set ablaze several govt buildings in Balochistan

Quetta, May 4 (IANS) A major attack by the Fateh Squad of the proscribed militant outfit – the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan’s Mongochar area of Kalat district, has resulted in vandalism of several government buildings, and blocking of the Quetta-Karachi highway.

Security sources said that the BLA militants blocked the Quetta-Karachi Highway, halting the traffic and searching several vehicles, including passenger buses.

They said that the armed militants entered the Mongochar market, taking control of several government buildings, including the offices of NADRA (National Database & Registration Authority), Judicial Complex, and National Bank of Pakistan, setting them on fire.

“The buildings suffered major damage due to the fire. The militants fled the area before the security forces arrived,” sources said.

The attack was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) Fateh Squad, stating that the operations are part of what they claim as the “struggle for liberation”.

Meanwhile, the security officials said that an operation was launched in the area, while the traffic on the National Highway (N-25) has been restored.

The attack was followed by another major attack in the same area of Mangocher, after BLA militants intercepted a police vehicle transporting prisoners to Quetta from Gadani jail.

Sources said that the BLA militants freed at least 10 prisoners and took at least five policemen captive.

They said that the police officials were using a private van to transport prisoners, adding that the driver and the vehicle were released by the militants.

“The militants used the same tactic to stop and intercept the van by blocking the main highway,” sources said.

The incident was also confirmed by the police officials, who said that at least 10 prisoners were being shifted from Gadani jail to Quetta and the central jail in Mach.

“When the wagon reached the Mangocher area of the Kalat district, the militants were blocking the national highway and inspecting every vehicle, including buses and trucks. After they came across a prison van, they freed the prisoners and kidnapped five police personnel, who were guarding the van, along with their official weapons. The two policemen in plain clothes remained safe,” said a police official.

Senior political analyst Kamran Yousaf said that the way these militants blocked the highway, searched vehicles and passengers' vans before going towards the market and setting government buildings on fire, suggests that they were looking to find the prisoner van and free their people.

“Once they didn’t find them in the stranded vehicles on the highway, they went ahead searching in government buildings in Mongochar, and in the process of searching kept setting the buildings on fire,” Yousaf said.

He added that the attack certainly raises concerns over the security situation in Balochistan and the challenges Pakistan’s security forces face with the hidden but widespread support groups like the BLA.

“These militants know about the movement of prisoners, the presence of security officials on trains and buses. They plan and carry out their targeted attacks,” Yousaf said.

--IANS

hamza/dan