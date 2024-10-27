UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhnath Temple, listens to public grievances

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janata Darshan' at the premises of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

During this, the CM Yogi listened to the grievances of the people and also gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.

In the 'Janta Darshan' program, CM Yogi addressed the grievances of the public. A long queue of people was spotted during 'Janata Darshan', which especially comprised women.

During the 'Janta Darshan', people presented a range of issues before the Uttar Pradesh CM as he listened patiently and issued necessary directions for speedy and satisfactory disposal of their issues while at the same time assuring the people that no injustice would be done to anyone.

Soon after becoming the Chief Minister in 2017, Yogi Adityanath started the Janta Darshan with the primary aim of resolving the complaints and grievances of the people as soon as possible.

On Saturday, Yogi Adityanath attended the Safai Mitra Conference and Felicitation Ceremony in Gorakhpur, organized by the district municipal corporation to honour Safai Mitras.

On this occasion, Municipal Corporation, Gorakhpur, was awarded an ISO certificate for quality management, and the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' booklet was also released.

"Hearty congratulations to all the respected sanitation workers who played an important role in making Gorakhpur metropolis clean and beautiful!" Adityanath wrote in a post on X while sharing pictures of the event. (ANI)

