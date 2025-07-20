'Unwanted statement', MA Baby slams Rahul Gandhi for equating CPI(M) with RSS

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The CPI(M) has reacted sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi equating the RSS and the Left party.

Condemning the Congress leader's statement, CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby has said that it was an unwanted statement and should not have been made.

Speaking with IANS, the CPI(M) General Secretary said they often criticise the Congress party on various issues but never equate them with the BJP.

"...We do criticise Congress also when the occasion comes. But we would never equate Congress with the BJP. Whereas, Mr. Rahul Gandhi equated RSS and CPI(M). It was a statement which was unwanted and should have been avoided by the Leader of the Opposition," said M.A. Baby.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Friday clubbed the RSS and CPI(M) together, saying neither understood empathy. He said this while paying tribute to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Kerala's Puthuppally.

Gandhi stole a moment in his speech, during his tribute speech on the second death anniversary of two-time Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, to discreetly attack the ruling CPI(M) and the RSS by stating that leaders don't feel for the people.

Without naming any incident, Rahul accused the CPI(M) of launching a malicious and slanderous campaign against Chandy -- a veiled reference to the solar scam case, which the Left repeatedly used to target Chandy and the UDF during the 2016 and 2021 elections. Though Chandy was exonerated by the courts, the protracted legal and political battles reportedly took a toll on his health.

In a striking comparison, Rahul clubbed the RSS and CPI(M) together, saying neither understood empathy -- a quality Chandy embodied. "I oppose and I fight them in the realm of ideas through speeches. But the biggest complaint against them is that they don’t have or know the feelings of the people,” said LoP Gandhi.

“If you are not going to connect with people, touch their hearts, then no one can be a leader. The tragedy in Indian politics is that leaders don’t feel for the people,” the Congress MP said.

The statement was not quickly condemned by the Left leaders. Journalist-turned-Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, considered close to CM Vijayan, launched a pointed attack on social media.

“Congress seems determined to keep Rahul Gandhi politically naive,” Brittas wrote, adding, “He and his sister launch so-called full-frontal attacks on the RSS from the comfort of Wayanad, the stronghold of their ally IUML -- no risks, all gain.”

Brittas went on to accuse the Congress of historical hypocrisy, citing its role in “unlocking the gates of Babri Masjid, presiding over its demolition, and nurturing the BJP’s leadership ranks.” He also said, “Ironically, much of what Rahul knows about the RSS may have come from our late leader, Sitaram Yechury.”

