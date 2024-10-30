Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends greetings on Dhanteras, purchases silver coins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan purchased silver coins and utensils from the Roshanpura Square market in Bhopal. The minister follows this tradition every year to mark the start of Diwali for himself.

On Tuesday, Minister Chouhan visited the market with his wife Sadhna Singh and interacted with the public too.



Speaking to reporters in the market, he said, "On Dhanteras, we have been purchasing silver coins and utensils for years now. Today too, we purchased a glass and tumbler, we also purchased silver coins. We also lit a diya and started our Deepawali, as it begins today as per tradition. I extend greetings to everyone, hope everyone is happy, and Lakshmi maa blesses everyone."

A major Hindu festival, Dhanteras is celebrated across the country with signature fervour every year.

It marks the first day of the five-day festival of Diwali and is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika.

Earlier on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya sold rations to customers at his ancestral grocery shop located in his home town on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Vijayvargiya told the reporters, "This is my ancestral shop. My father started this shop and used to sell milk, tea, jaggery, sugar etc... People mostly used to drink tea made up from jaggery. Slowly the demands of customers increased following which, we expanded the shop and today it resulted into a big shop."

The minister further extended gratitudes saying his family ran with the earnings from the shop.

Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth; Mahalakshmi and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is deemed an auspicious day to make new purchases.

Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the god of Ayurveda, and is believed to have imparted lessons in medical practice to rid mankind of ailments. (ANI)

