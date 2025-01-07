"Some people have become flustered": BJP's Sakshi Maharaj on Maulana Razvi's remarks on Maha Kumbh

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj came down heavily on the president of All India Muslim Jammat (AIMJ) Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi over his remarks on Maha Kumbh and said that some people have become flustered after seeing the world's largest festival.

"Some people have become flustered. The world's largest fair, held in Prayagraj, where 40-50 crore people from India and abroad are expected to visit, has left them rattled, prompting them to make baseless statements," Sakshi Maharaj said.

Earlier, in a post on X, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said that the land where tents and shamiyanas have been put up, belongs to the Waqf. This land is about 54 bighas.

"The land where preparations are being made for Kumbh Mela belongs to Waqf - 54 bighas. Muslims showed a big heart and did not raise any objection but on the other hand, Akhada Parishad and other Babas are banning the entry of Muslims. This narrow-mindedness will have to be given up, we will have to show a big heart like Muslims," Razvi Barelvi wrote on X.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that some extremist Muslims in the country wanted to disrupt the environment.

"Some extremist Muslims want to disrupt the environment. The Kumbh has been organized for centuries before Islam was founded. When Islam did not exist before Kumbh, how could have Waqf existed before Kumbh...?" Singh said speaking to ANI.

The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest spiritual congregation, is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents. (ANI)

