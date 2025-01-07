"Slap on face of Congress": BJP's NV Subhash after Centre approves place for Pranab Mukherjee's memorial

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 7 (ANI): After the Centre approved the site for a memorial for former President Pranab Mukherjee, BJP leader NV Subhash said that the step is a slap on the face of the Congress as it consistently ignored its leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash, who is also the grandson of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, said that by this step, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his statesmanship.

"By giving the Cabinet approval for the construction of the memorial at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi has shown his statesmanship by recognising the contributions made by people from different political parties. The Congress party has consistently ignored its leaders who have sacrificed their entire lives for the benefit of the party. Pranab Mukherjee and PV Narasimha Rao are both stalwarts of the Congress party and without them, the party would have fallen apart...They (Congress) have belittled the contributions of Pranab Mukherjee and PV Narasimha Rao...This is a slap on the face of the Congress party and they have to answer now," NV Subhash said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has sanctioned a dedicated site within the Rashtriya Smriti complex, located in the Rajghat precinct, to establish a memorial honouring former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee posted on X about her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Called on PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks and gratitude from the core of my heart for his government's decision to create a memorial for Baba. It's more cherished considering that we didn't ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM," she said.

"Baba used to say that State honours shouldn't be asked for, it should be offered. I'm so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour Baba's memory. It doesn't affect Baba where he is now- beyond applause or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy," Mukherjee added. (ANI)

