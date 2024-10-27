Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital: Nita Ambani announces launch of new Health Seva Plan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani announced the launch of a new Health Seva Plan that prioritizes essential screenings and treatments for children, adolescent girls and women.

A press release from the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital read, "As a part of the New Health Seva Plan, Nita Ambani has pledged free screening and treatment for congenital heart diseases among 50,000 children, free screening and treatment of breast and cervical cancer among 50,000 women and free cervical cancer vaccination for 10,000 adolescent girls to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital."

Nita Ambani said, "For 10 years, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has been driven by our vision to make world-class healthcare accessible and affordable to every Indian. Together, we have touched millions of lives and offered hope to countless families. As we celebrate this milestone, we have launched a New Health Seva Plan, free of cost, for children and women from marginalized communities. For we believe that good health is the foundation of a prosperous nation, and healthy women and children are the bedrock of a thriving society."

Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has completed a decade of providing exceptional healthcare services. In the past decade, the hospital has touched the lives of 2.75 million Indians, including over 1.5 lakh children.

Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital is a pioneer in delivering best-in-class clinical care to its patients, state of the art technology and achieved remarkable milestones in the past decade.

Among the innumerable achievements, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has conducted more than 500 organ transplants, and holds the record for transplanting 6 organs within 24 hours saving multiple lives. Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has also been recognized as the No. 1 Multi-Specialty Hospital in India consistently.

Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital is a 360 bedded quaternary care Hospital located in South Mumbai. The hospital's mission is to deliver safe, affordable and world-class healthcare to all sections of the society by using international evidence-based practices through highly-skilled professionals, well-trained staff and latest technology.

The hospital is JCI (Joint International Commission) and NABH Accredited which is the highest standard for Quality Care & Patient Safety. Also, it is the Largest Gold Certified Green Hospital in Mumbai: National and International Green Building Conformance. (ANI)