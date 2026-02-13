Saurabh Bharadwaj trying to divert attention from AAP-era scams: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi convener Saurabh Bharadwaj deliberately indulges in politics of misinformation to divert public attention from the scams that took place in the health and education departments during the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Sachdeva’s attack on the AAP leader followed the latter’s claim that the BJP government was only rebranding existing health centres and Mohalla Clinics as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

The Delhi BJP President said that Bharadwaj himself has been the Health Minister and therefore knows very well that the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs being developed by upgrading Delhi Government dispensaries under the present Rekha Gupta government are fully equipped to treat all kinds of diseases and provide all basic health check-up facilities.

In contrast, the Mohalla Clinics of the Arvind Kejriwal government were limited to treating coughs and colds and served as centres for X-ray and pathology lab referral scams, said Sachdeva.

The Delhi BJP President stated that after being in power for 11 years, Bharadwaj must have realised that the Arvind Kejriwal government had completely shut down government dispensaries to promote the Mohalla Clinic model.

Sachdeva said that linking these dispensaries with the Central Government’s Ayushman scheme and upgrading them to make 51 Arogya Mandirs operational within a year is a significant achievement of the BJP government.

Earlier, Bharadwaj said the Delhi government must tell the citizens how many AAMs have been built in new buildings and how many have been rebranded in their old premises.

He also claimed that Delhi residents know that changing just the name of a health centre does not improve services.

Earlier, taking a major step towards strengthening Delhi’s healthcare system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, starting with Fatehpur Beri village in South Delhi.

With these new centres now operational, the total number of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the capital has risen to 370 - a milestone achieved in just 8 months.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government’s priority is to ensure that every citizen has access to timely, affordable, and easily available healthcare. In addition to the healthcare initiatives, she also launched development projects worth Rs 322 crore in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency.

The projects include road construction and strengthening, improvements to drainage systems, infrastructure upgrades to ease traffic congestion, school development, and enhancements to public amenities. Basic civic facilities will also be expanded across local colonies.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that her government has approved a double-decker flyover on the Mehrauli–Badarpur Road at a cost of Rs 1,471 crore. The Chhatarpur Assembly constituency will also get three new schools. In addition, four elevated road projects have been approved for Chhatarpur and nearby areas.

