Ruckus marks first day of Bihar Assembly Monsoon session, proceedings adjourned

Patna, July 21 (IANS) The Monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly began with high drama on Monday as opposition MLAs created a ruckus inside the House, forcing an adjournment of proceedings until 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

On the first day, Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav welcomed all members to the last session of the current Assembly.

A condolence meeting was held before the session, following which State Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary presented the supplementary budget for the current financial year.

However, as soon as the session formally began, opposition MLAs wearing black bands started raising slogans, accusing the state government of the murder of democracy while protesting issues related to law and order, unemployment, and the ongoing special voter list revision ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The uproar led the Speaker to intervene multiple times, asking opposition members to maintain decorum and take their seats.

An agitated Speaker reprimanded Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Bhai Virendra, saying, "Sit down, is this all you have learnt?"

He also rebuked CPI-ML MLA Satyadev Ram amid the continued sloganeering and disruptions.

After the adjournment of proceedings, the Mahagathbandhan Legislature Party held an important strategy meeting to intensify pressure on the state government over the next four days of the session.

It was decided that all opposition MLAs will arrive at the Assembly on Tuesday wearing black clothes to protest against the rising crime in the state and the voter list revision.

The five-day monsoon session is politically significant as it is the last Assembly session under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government before the upcoming state elections.

The state government is set to introduce and pass several important Bills during this period, while the Opposition has made it clear that it will aggressively corner the state government on issues of rising crime and the voter list revision, both inside and outside the House.

Political analysts believe that the confrontations during this session could shape the narrative for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, making the proceedings closely watched in the state's political landscape.

--IANS

ajk/khz