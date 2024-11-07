Raj Mandir firing case: Delhi police get 2 days custody of gangster Nandu's brother in extortion case

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Thursday granted two days custody of the accused arrested in Raj Mandir Hyper Market firing for extortion. On Wednesday an incident of firing took place outside the Raj Mandir Hyper Market in the Meera Bagh area under the limits of Police station Paschim Vihar West.

Arrested accused Jyoti Prakash alias Jyoti alias Baba is the elder brother of absconding gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu who is in the US. It is alleged that Nandu had threatened the owner of the market for extortion.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Ankit Karan Singh granted two days of custody of Jyoti Prakash to Delhi Police. He is to be produced before the court on November 9.

The court said that police custody is required for unearthing the whole conspiracy. The IO stated that the accused and his brother are working in collusion.

It was further stated that the accused and his brother were involved in extortion. The accused worked from behind bars and his brother works outside of India. The accused is also facing a case under MCOCA.

The investigation officer (IO) produced the accused through video conferencing and sought five days of police custody to investigate the matter.

IO stated that around 10 rounds were shot at the behest of the accused after an extortion chat on WhatsApp.

Advocate Deepak Sharma alongwith Virender Mual and Rohit Kumar Dalal appeared for the accused and opposed the custody of the accused.

It was submitted that police custody of the accused is not required and the accused can be interrogated in the judicial custody. The accused is facing a threat to his life.

In view of the submission on behalf of the accused, the court directed the SHO concerned to provide proper security to the accused during police custody. (ANI)

