Railway launches bow string arch girder near Kampur Railway Station in Assam's Nagaon

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Northeast Frontier Railway has successfully launched the bow string arch steel girder of a new Road over Bridge (ROB) near Kampur Railway Station in Assam's Nagaon district under the Lumding Division.

This ROB is being constructed to replace the level crossing gate no. ST - 35 at Kampur station of Guwahati - Lumding BG line section.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that the proposed ROB is targeted to be completed by January 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs. 60 crore.

"The existing road on Level crossing gate no. ST-35 passes through the station yard of Kampur station yard and it is situated on state PWD road. There is high detention of road traffic on account of either shunting operations or movement of trains in both directions or stabling of trains. The gate is a very busy gate with a total vehicle unit of 1,98,181. This ROB will have an overall length of more than 512.58 meters with the main span consisting of 42 meters Bow String Arch Steel Girder," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

"The necessity for construction of a ROB in lieu of Level Crossing gate ST - 35 has arisen due to road traffic congestion as well as the growth of train movement due to the recently completed double line in the Guwahati - Lumding section. After commissioning, this new ROB will not only facilitate the smooth dispersal of people and vehicles during rush hour but also prevent commuters from trespassing the Railway tracks. Once it is commissioned, the Level crossing gate ST - 35 will be eliminated permanently," he added

He further said that the elimination of the Level Crossing gate will enhance the safety of train operations and will ensure safer movement of road traffic and passersby through the ROB. The entire population of Nagaon as well as Karbi Anglong district will benefit after the commissioning of the bridge. (ANI)

