PV Anvar to contest Nilambur bypoll in Kerala as Trinamool candidate

Thiruvananthapuram, June 1 (IANS) Trinamool Congress state convenor and former Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar will officially contest the upcoming Nilambur by-election, putting an end to days of political speculation and back-and-forth over his candidature.

Party sources confirmed that Anvar is expected to file his nomination papers on Monday.

The Trinamool national leadership has already allotted him the party symbol, and a formal announcement of his candidature is anticipated soon.

Anvar’s candidacy has stirred interest in Kerala’s political circles, particularly after his earlier statement on Saturday declaring that he would not enter the fray.

Citing financial constraints, Anvar remarked that he lacked the crores of rupees typically needed for an election campaign and had no plans to contest. He also dismissed any ongoing political ties with the United Democratic Front (UDF).

However, in a surprising shift later the same day, Anvar appeared to reconsider his decision.

“What can I do if so many common workers come to visit me with Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, pleading with me to contest?” he said, suggesting mounting grassroots pressure had influenced his change of heart.

Adding intrigue to the unfolding developments, Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil paid a late-night visit to Anvar’s residence in Malappuram on Saturday.

While the content of their discussion remains undisclosed, confirmation of Anvar’s candidacy surfaced within hours of their meeting, fuelling speculation about behind-the-scenes political negotiations.

Anvar has also been engaged in earlier talks with the UDF regarding the Trinamool’s potential inclusion in the alliance. Although Congress leaders reportedly offered the Trinamool associate membership status, Anvar rejected the offer, insisting instead on full membership for his party.

The stalemate over this demand had cast uncertainty over his political direction -- until now.

Anvar, known for his unpredictability and populist appeal, appears poised for a high-stakes return to electoral politics in Nilambur, a constituency he once represented. With the Trinamool banking on his local clout and grassroots connect, the Nilambur by-election is likely to witness a keenly watched political battle.

