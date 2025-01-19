PM Modi Urges Citizens to Vote, Hails ECI on National Voters' Day Initiative

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to use their right to vote in maximum numbers and become active participants in the country's democratic process.

Addressing the first episode of Mann Ki Baat in 2025, PM Modi highlighted that January 25, celebrated as 'National Voters' Day,' is an important day as it marks the establishment of the Election Commission of India.

Lauding the Election Commission, the Prime Minister said it has modernised and strengthened the voting process, empowering the people.

PM Modi said, "25 January is National Voters' Day. This day is important because on this day the 'Election Commission of India' was established... Election Commission. Our Constitution makers have given a very important place in the Constitution to our Election Commission and to people's participation in democracy. Some people were doubtful whether the country's democracy would survive. But our democracy proved all the apprehensions wrong - after all, India is the Mother of Democracy. In the past decades as well, the country's democracy has strengthened and prospered."

"I would also like to thank the Election Commission, which has, from time to time, modernised and strengthened our voting process. The Commission has used the power of technology to give more power to the people. I congratulate the Election Commission for its commitment to fair elections. I would like to urge the countrymen to use their right to vote, always, in maximum numbers and also become a part of the country's democratic process and strengthen this process," he added.

As the nation is gearing up for the Republic day celebrations, PM Modi said that this year's 'Republic Day' is very special and extended advance greetings to the countrymen.

The Prime Minister said, "Today is the first Mann Ki Baat of 2025. You must have noticed that every time Mann Ki Baat takes place on the last Sunday of the month, but this time we are meeting a week earlier on the third Sunday instead of the fourth Sunday, because Republic Day is on the next Sunday, I wish all the countrymen a Happy Republic Day in advance.

"I want to extend wishes on for Republic Day to the countrymen. This year's 'Republic Day' is very special. This is the 75th anniversary of the Indian Republic. This year marks 75 years since the Constitution came into force. I salute all those great personalities of the Constituent Assembly who gave us our sacred Constitution," he added.

Speaking on the Constituent Assembly, PM Modi said that there were discussions on a lot of topics and played some of the clips of the famous personalities of the Constituent Assembly including Babasaheb Ambedkar, first President Dr Rajendra Prasad and Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

PM Modi said, "During Constituent Assembly, there were discussions on a lot of topics. Today, in this Mann Ki Baat, I would try to make you listen the original voices of some of the great personalities of the Constituent Assembly.

Highlighting the apsects of their clips, he said, "Baba Saheb was emphasizing that the Constituent Assembly should remain united and work together for welfare of all. Dr Rajendra Prasad talked about the commitment to human values. Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee raised the topic of commonality of opportunities. I hope that you may have felt delighted after listening this audio clips."

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. However, this year it is being broadcasted on third Sunday due to celebrations of Republic Day on the last Sunday of the month.

Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, including women, the elderly, and youth.

Apart from being broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is also available in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. The program is aired by more than 500 centers of All India Radio. (ANI)