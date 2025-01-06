PM Modi Envisions India's First Bullet Train Soon, Highlights Major Railway Advancements

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed optimism about the future of high-speed rail transport in India, stating that the first bullet train will soon be operational in the country.

While virtually laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple railway projects for Telangana, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi spoke about the new sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train, which he claims successfully ran at a speed of 180 km/h during trials. The Prime Minister noted that such advancements in India's railway system are not only a source of pride for him but for the entire nation.

" "2-3 days back, I was watching a video--the new sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train was running at the speed of 180 km/hr in trial. It makes me feel good, not only to me but to everyone for sure. This is just the beginning--time is not far when the first bullet train will run in the country," he said.

Earlier today, he highlighted a significant development in India's transportation infrastructure, particularly in the metro network and Indian railways, stating that the country now has 1000 km of metro services.

"Our country has now over 1000 km of metro network... The projects that have been inaugurated today--for Telangana, Odisha, and Jammu & Kashmir--are a huge milestone in connectivity. It shows that the country is moving ahead together. This is 'sab ka sath, sab ka vikaas,'" said Prime Minister Modi.

Notably, the Prime Minister inaugurated the New Jammu Railway Division, Charlapalli New Terminal Station, in Telangana and laid the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway.

According to a press release, the creation of the 742.1-kilometre Jammu Railway Division, comprising Pathankot, Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar, and Baramulla; Bhogpur Sirwal-Pathankot; Batala-Pathankot; and Pathankot to Joginder Nagar sections, will significantly benefit Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding regions.

Meanwhile, Charlapalli New Terminal Station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana has been developed as a new coaching terminal along with the provision of a second entry with a cost of around Rs 413 crore.

This environmentally friendly terminal, having good passenger amenities, will ease congestion on the existing coaching terminals in the city, like Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda.

The Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway would improve connectivity in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and nearby areas and lead to the overall socio-economic development of the region. (ANI)