PM Modi and Amit Shah Extend Birthday Wishes to Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Celebrate His Grassroots Leadership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on his birthday.

In a post on X, PM Modi praised CM Majhi's efforts in Odisha's progress.

"Greetings to the hardworking Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Manjhi on his birthday. A grassroots leader, he has been at the forefront of public service and empowering the poor. He is making noteworthy efforts for Odisha's progress. Praying for his long and healthy life," the Prime Minister said.

The Odisha CM thanked PM Modi for extending wishes to him.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, I am deeply grateful for your kind words and wishes. We are dedicated to the progress of Odisha and the welfare of its people. Your guidance continues to inspire us in our journey of public service," CM Mohan Majhi said on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the Odisha Chief Minister and said that under his direction, a new direction is being given to the development in Odisha.

"Heartiest birthday wishes to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are giving new direction and speed to public welfare and development in Odisha. I pray to Mahaprabhu for your good health and long life," Shah said on X.

Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha in the first BJP government on June 12, 2024, after its emphatic performance in the assembly polls, after it defeated the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), bringing an end to the latter's 24-year-old reign.

The 52-year-old belonging to the Santali tribe hails from the state's Keonjhar district. Beginning his career as a sarpanch from 1997-2000, Majhi was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2000 from Keonjhar. He was re-elected in 2004. From 2005 to 09, he was the government deputy chief whip in the BJD-BJP coalition government. He was again elected as an MLA in 2019. In the recent polls, Majhi retained the seat by defeating BJD's Mina Majhi by 11,577 votes.

The BJP won 78 of 147 seats in the Odisha assembly polls. (ANI)