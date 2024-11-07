"Our migrants promoting their language, culture": Uttarakhand CM Dhami at 'Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan'

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday welcomed the state's migrant community at the inaugural "Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan" held at Doon University in Dehradun.

CM Dhami praised the contribution of Uttarakhand's migrants, who have established a distinctive identity on national and international platforms across fields such as education, research, bureaucracy, filmmaking, industry, and trade.

"The country's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, hail from Uttarakhand. India's first Chief of Defence, Bipin Rawat, was also from this region. Uttarakhand's culture is unique, and our migrants are actively promoting their language and heritage in various states across the country," he stated.

The Chief Minister further remarked that over the past three years, he had the opportunity to meet members of the Uttarakhandi community in various states, observing that the spirit of Uttarakhand remains with them wherever they reside.

"They have never abandoned the language, culture, and traditions of Uttarakhand. This 'Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan' is an effort to reconnect everyone with Uttarakhand's roots. This gathering allows migrant brothers and sisters to not only engage with state officials but also to connect with other Uttarakhandi migrants from different regions," CM Dhami said.

He expressed hope that the event's message would resonate with millions of Uttarakhandi migrants worldwide.

"Uttarakhand is playing a key role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. With the Prime Minister's guidance, the state is rapidly advancing in sectors such as education, health, connectivity, and water supply. The Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line project is progressing quickly, and air connectivity is being expanded. Through more than 30 new policies, Uttarakhand has created a conducive environment for investment and job creation. Science and technology are also being prioritised in the state," he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted several significant decisions made in the state's interest.

"The Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand. The state has introduced the nation's strictest anti-cheating, anti-conversion, and anti-riot laws. In a campaign against land encroachment, over 5,000 acres of government land have been reclaimed," CM Dhami said.

He also mentioned the development of a dedicated website to provide migrants with information about Uttarakhand and to address their concerns.

The Chief Minister urged all migrants to visit their villages and ancestral homes at least once a year and contribute to their area's development based on their expertise.

NRI Uttarakhandi and Secretary of Commerce in the Government of India, Sunil Barthwal, applauded the initiative encouraging migrants to engage with their native villages. He pledged his support for Uttarakhand's development and noted the potential for growth in organic products in the state. (ANI)

