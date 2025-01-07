"Only interest I have left in Delhi is 'Sheesh Mahal": Assam CM takes jibe at Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and said that his only interest left in Delhi is to see the 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Speaking to the media in the national capital, CM Himanta said that all the Chief Ministers should be given a chance to see the 'Sheesh Mahal' once.

"I believe that the 'Sheesh Mahal' should be declared a national museum and we should also get a chance to see it once. So that I can see if we can make a replica of the 'Sheesh Mahal' in Assam as well. The only interest I have left in Delhi is the 'Sheesh Mahal'. I went to see the Mohalla clinic once or twice but there is nothing to see. First, I thought it would be a replica of the Taj Mahal. Now I feel that the only thing Kejriwal ji has made in Delhi is the 'Sheesh Mahal' and I have a desire to see it once. I will try to go there once whenever I get a chance. I request all the CMs should be given a chance to see the 'Sheesh Mahal' once," the Assam CM said.

On Monday, BJP MP Sambit Patra condemned Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the alleged 'scam' of renovating the 'Sheesh Mahal,' the official residence of the former Chief Minister.

According to Patra, the report details that the original estimate for renovating the bungalow in 2020 was supposed to be Rs 7.62 crore, whereas when the tender was released, the cost rose up by around 13 pc to Rs 8.62 crore. However, he further revealed that after the completion of the project, the cost had risen by 342.31 pc, to Rs 33.66 crore.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)

