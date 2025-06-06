Odisha to prepare spl roadmap for development of disputed Kotia region bordering Andhra

Bhubaneswar, June 6 (IANS) Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Friday directed the authorities of various departments to prepare department-wise special roadmaps for the socio-economic and cultural development of residents of Kotia Gram Panchayat in Pottangi block of Koraput district, over which Odisha has a prolonged conflict with neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

Pujari, who chaired the first meeting of a committee constituted by the Odisha government on the Kotia issue, on Friday directed the authorities to submit their roadmaps prepared on the issue within a month for further action in this regard.

The secretaries of various state government departments, Home, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Health, Education department, the Koraput District Collector, RDC, etc. participated in the meeting.

Former Koraput district collectors and SPs who tried to solve the Kotia issue were present at the meeting. Those who worked in the past and are currently engaged in solving the Kotia issue were specially invited to attend the meeting.

The MLA of Pottangi was also present during the meeting held here on Friday on the issue of development of Kotia region. Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Pujari said: “Kotia is an inseparable part of Odisha. The officials have been directed to prepare special roadmaps for whatever developmental works required to be done for the social, economic, cultural development, and to address the concerns of the youths in Kotia. They will prepare the roadmaps related to their departments in a month.”

The authorities will prepare department-wise road maps following consultations with the district collector for the development of roads, delivery of quality health care and education, technical education, ensuring proper market access to local farmers and traders, etc. in the Kotia region.

Pujari has also sought an action taken report from the officials of various departments on the works done on the Kotia issue on the recommendations of the house committee of Vidhan Sabha in the past and the developmental works carried out by the previous governments in the region.

Pujari also reiterated that Kotia is an inseparable part of Odisha and there can’t be any compromise on the issue.

“The dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the Kotia issue has persisted since the British era. A number of cases on the issue were also fought in various courts of the country including the Supreme Court of India. But Odisha’s claim weakened due to failure in proper representation in the Supreme Court in the past."

He further added that the state government is having consultations with legal luminaries to put forward Odisha’s side properly in the cases related to the Kotia issue currently pending in the Supreme Court.

