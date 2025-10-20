Sonam Kapoor shares video of her adorable moments with son Vaayu

Mumbai Oct 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently took to her social media on account of Diwali to wish her fans on the occasion and also shared beautiful glimpses from her family's intimate Dhanteras celebration.

Sharing a video montage, she captioned her post as, "Our hearts (and home) are glowing a little brighter this Diwali. From our little family to yours — wishing you love, laughter & light. Anand, Sonam & Vayu." In the video, Sonam is seen dressed in a heavily embroidered maroon and red ensemble adorned with traditional silver jewellery and bangles.

The actress looked elegant as she performed the rituals alongside her husband, Anand Ahuja, who was seen dressed in an ivory kurta-pyjama.

The son, Vayu, dressed in a white embroidered kurta, was also seen sitting close to his parents during the puja, adding an adorable charm to the family portrait. The video captured heartwarming moments from the celebration. Sonam was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and tenderly hugging Vayu. She was also seen sharing affectionate moments with Anand.

In one of the frames, Sonam shows Sonam cuddling her pet dog, highlighting the family's joyful and peaceful atmosphere. The decor featured traditional marigold flowers, diyas and silver idols, perfectly setting the festive mood. The post comes amid rumours of Sonam Kapoor's second pregnancy, which have been circulating on social media.

While there is no official confirmation yet, fans have been speculating after noticing her reticent appearances in loose-fitting ethnic attire. For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in a grand ceremony in May 2018 after dating for nearly four years. The couple welcomed their first child, Vaayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022.

The actress has been on a professional break ever since embracing motherhood and is often seen sharing glimpses of her family life on social media.

The actress was recently also seen at the Karwa Chauth celebrations held at her mother Sunita Kapoor's house in Mumbai.

