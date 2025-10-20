For Tanya Maniktala, Diwali means family, home and good food

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Tanya Maniktala, known for her heartfelt performances, says Diwali has always been a time to cherish family and home.

Talking to IANS about her Diwali celebrations, Tanya told IANS: “For me, Diwali is about spending time with the family, being at home, decorating the house, and treating myself to good food. I am really looking forward to spending these moments with my loved ones.”

The actress shared details about her festive spirit as a source of motivation.

“I think just spending time with the family is enough to get me back on track. It’s like I have been recharged and am ready to take on everything—both literally and metaphorically,” Tanya added.

Tanya will next be seen in Paan Parda Zarda. The show is set in the gritty underbelly of the gangster world, Paan Parda Zarda promises a powerful narrative driven by layered characters, intense drama, and high-stakes action.

The show also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi. “Paan Parda Zarda” is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India.

Tanya made her acting debut in 2018 with School Days. In 2020, she portrayed Lata Mehra in A Suitable Boy alongside Ishaan Khattar, which proved to be a major turning point in her career.

In 2021, she appeared in Netflix's Feels Like Ishq opposite Skand Thakur and in Chutzpah alongside Varun Sharma. She also appeared in Netflix's How To Fall In Love opposite Ayush Mehra. The actress made her Hindi film debut with Mumbaikar alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey.

Tanya also acted in Tooth Pari opposite Shantanu Maheshwari along with the web series P.I. Meena and Flames Season 3. In 2024, she played Tulika in her second film, Kill, inspired by a train robbery experienced by Bhat in 1995. The film also stars Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal.

--IANS

dc/