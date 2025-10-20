'Diwali part of my journey in India': UAE envoy extends warm greetings to people

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) UAE's Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali on Monday extended wishes to people on the occasion of Diwali and noted that the festival has been part of his journey in India from the very start.

The video shared on X shows Alshaali and other officials celebrating Diwali. In the video, UAE envoy and other officials were seen lighting earthen lamps and making rangoli.

While sharing the video on X, UAE envoy stated, "Diwali has been part of my journey in #India from the very start, and as I celebrate my fourth one here, its warmth feels more special than ever. Wishing everyone happiness and prosperity."

Earlier in the day, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended warm greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali.

"Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May the coming year bring peace, health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan posted on X.

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday extended wishes to people celebrating Diwali in the UAE and all those across the world.

"Warmest wishes and greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring peace, safety, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali," Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a post on X.

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. It is being celebrated on Monday with great enthusiasm across the world, reflecting India's vibrant cultural heritage and conveying the universal message of unity and harmony.

Meanwhile, various diplomatic missions, including those of Finland, Israel and Switzerland, on Monday extended wishes to people on the occasion of Diwali.

The Finnish Embassy in India celebrated Diwali with a quiz, lunch, and dance. While extending wishes to people on Diwali, it shared a video showing mission officials dancing to lively music.

"Happy Diwali from Team Finland in India! Our team marked the occasion with a festive quiz, a delicious lunch, and some lively dance moves — a wonderful moment of togetherness where Finnish diplomats and local colleagues celebrated side by side," the Finnish Embassy in India posted on X.

Israeli Embassy officials went for Diwali shopping and were seen buying flowers and lamps. The officials also made rangoli in the embassy and extended wishes to people on Diwali.

"This Diwali, our diplomats went Diya and Decor shopping! May our homes be filled with love and light, today and everyday! Happy Diwali," the Israeli Embassy stated in a post on X.

