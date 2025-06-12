NDRF deployed as heavy rainfall continues to lash Nilgiris, Coimbatore

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) In view of continuous heavy rainfall and the heightened risk of landslides and flooding, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Ranipet and Arakkonam have been deployed in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore.

The deployment comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Nilgiris district on Thursday (June 12) and Friday (June 13).

The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and the adjoining hilly regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas likely to witness extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm over the next two days.

Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also forecast to accompany the rain, posing additional risk to vulnerable areas.

Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and take all necessary precautions against potential disruptions such as landslides, waterlogging, and poor visibility.

The district administrations have been instructed to remain on high alert and ensure that emergency response systems and relief measures are in place.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned of an escalation in rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the coming week.

Rainfall in the ghat regions of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris is expected to intensify further, with the peak likely on June 14.

In addition to these regions, southern districts including Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari are also likely to experience heavy rain throughout the week. Northern districts such as Cuddalore and Ariyalur are expected to see an increase in precipitation starting from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs experienced light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours, offering much-needed relief from the intense summer heat. Several localities in the city reported steady showers throughout the day.

The Meteorological Department has reiterated its appeal for caution, urging the public to follow official advisories and avoid travel through vulnerable zones during heavy rain. State disaster response agencies remain on standby as the situation continues to be monitored closely.

--IANS

aal/svn