Nagpur family, making organic colours for three generations, raises awareness

Nagpur, Feb 27 (IANS) As the festival of colours approaches, the markets across the country are witnessing increased activity, with people thronging the markets to buy colours.

The markets are already inundated with festive and vibrant colours, rangolis and other items. The eco-friendly gulals (colours) are something that is grabbing the spotlight and also catching the attention of visitors.

In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, the eco-friendly colours are a big hit in the markets, and their demand is growing rapidly in multiple cities across the state.

The city’s Adamane family is one of the driving forces behind the switch from traditional to eco-friendly colours because their family has been making organic colours for the past three generations. This year, they have also readied their stock of organic colours and are encouraging people to use them for a natural advantage over artificial colours.

Roshan Adamne, sharing an update about the family's ancestral legacy, told IANS, "Our grandfather started this business. We use arrowroot (arrowroot powder) as the main ingredient. We mix it with food-grade, safe colours. No harmful chemicals are added. The mixture is prepared by mixing water and colour, then dried in the sun, filtered through a machine, and then packaged. This produces a total of 7-8 attractive colors, including green, blue, red, and yellow."

Roshan further said, "Our goal isn't just business and earn money. We want to help people celebrate Holi without harm, with safe and environmentally friendly colors."

This gulal is supplied to Vidarbha, as well as other parts of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, he informed.

It is also shipped to other states on demand.

He said, "This time, gulal is selling cheaper in the market. This is probably due to the GST effect. Customers have received significant relief and are buying in larger quantities."

A major reason for the growing popularity of the organic gulal is the awareness of the harm caused by chemical colors. People are now choosing natural alternatives to avoid skin allergies, eye irritation, and environmental pollution. This eco-friendly gulal from Nagpur is not only safe but also keeps the colorful tradition of the festival alive.

