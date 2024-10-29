MP: Ujjain Collector, priests of Mahakaleshwar Temple offer prayers to Baba Mahakal on Dhanteras

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Following the tradition, Ujjain District Collector and Chairman of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Neeraj Kumar Singh and priests of the temple committee performed a maha pujan of Baba Mahakal for the public welfare on the occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday.

The maha puja is performed every year at Mahakaleshwar temple for the welfare of the public, their peace, happiness and their well-being. Superintendent of Police (SP, Ujjain) Pradeep Sharma, administrator of temple management committee Ganesh Kumar Dhakad and others also participated in the Puja.



After the pujan, Collector Singh told ANI, "We worshipped Baba Mahakal on the occasion of Dhanteras. It is performed every year by the priests and purohits of the Mahakal temple management committee for the welfare of the public of the state. We prayed to the Lord to shower his blessings, bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life in the state".



Additionally, Priest Lokendra Vyas told ANI, "Following the tradition, the priest of Mahakaleshwar temple management committee performed a maha pujan of Baba Mahakal on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Ujjain Collector, Superintendent of Police, administrator of temple committee and other members were present on the occasion."

"The pujan is performed to maintain peace and happiness across the globe, for the public welfare and well-being of every individual," he added.

A major Hindu festival, Dhanteras is celebrated across the country with signature fervour every year.

Dhanteras is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika.

Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth; Mahalakshmi and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is deemed an auspicious day to make new purchases.

Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the god of Ayurveda and is believed to have imparted lessons in medical practice to rid mankind of ailments. (ANI)

