MP Congress Leader Criticizes CM Yadav’s Liquor Ban Proposal, Urges Focus on Ujjain First

Bhopal: Reacting to the Madhya Pradesh government planning to ban liquor in religious cities, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari said that CM Mohan Yadav is an MLA from Ujjain and first of all he should ban liquor there.

The Congress leader further took a dig at CM Yadav and said that the CM misleads people by making new announcements.

"CM Mohan Yadav has become fond of giving new headlines every day. If you (CM Yadav) have to stop liquor in religious cities, then first you should do it in the city of Mahakal, Ujjain, from where you're an MLA. You mislead people by making new announcements. You take loans, commit corruption and take commissions. The financial and law and order condition of the state is getting worse and is collapsing. Mafias are getting rule in the state. It has become a habit of CM Yadav to tell lies and to mislead," Patwari told ANI.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav said that his government was thinking of revising its policies in religious cities in the state and planning to ban liquor in those cities.

The Chief Minister also stressed that many seers had given suggestions for the same and the state government was seriously considering stopping the liquor shops within the limits of the religious cities.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the CM said, "The current budget year is going to end and our government is thinking that we should amend our policy in religious cities and move towards banning liquor from those cities. Many seers have given suggestions and our government is seriously considering that we should close these excise shops within the limits of our religious cities so that we can take concrete steps in the direction of complaints from people regarding the religious environment. We are serious and will take a decision in this regard very soon." (ANI)