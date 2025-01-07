MP Cabinet grants in-principle approval to start Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): A Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday and the council of ministers granted in-principle approval for the launch of the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission.

The mission will officially launch on January 12, 2025, commemorating Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary (National Youth Day). The initiative aims to foster youth-oriented activities and consolidate them into a coordinated platform for the socio-economic development of the state's youth.

According to an official release, during the 2024 Independence Day celebrations, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the implementation of four key missions in the state: Annadaata (Kisan) Kalyan, Yuva Shakti, Nari Shakti, and Garib Kalyan. Aligned with the vision, the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission aims to create a partnership platform to coordinate youth-oriented activities, fostering the state's holistic development.

Its primary objectives are to build self-confidence among the youth, enhance skills and prepare them for competitive challenges. Also, to promote activities that develop and showcase their talents. The mission focuses on three main components: Dialogue, Ability, and Prosperity, designed to ensure a holistic approach to empowering the youth, the release read.

The Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission has outlined three key goals to empower the youth. The first goal is to ensure that the income level of every youth meets or exceeds the rate of a minimum-skilled category worker. Second is striving to ensure that every youth completes education up to Class 12. The third goal is to encourage youth participation in social initiatives for the betterment of society. The mission aims for 70 percent participation by the year 2030, it added.

Additionally, to strengthen the cooperative system and expand the reach of the Sanchi brand under the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, the Cabinet approved a collaboration agreement between the MP State Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd., associated milk unions, and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). This initiative aims to double the income of milk producers in Madhya Pradesh and promote milk production.

Under the collaboration agreement between the MP State Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), collection centers will be established in every Gram Panchayat to ensure fair pricing for milk producers. Milk unions' processing capacity will be expanded. Approximately Rs 1,500 crore will be invested over the next five years. The number of milk committees will increase from 6,000 to 9,000. Daily milk collection will grow from 10.5 lakh kg to 20 lakh kg. Annual income for milk producers is targeted to rise from Rs 1,700 crore to Rs 3,500 crore. Efforts will be made to promote the Sanchi brand at the national level, stated the release. (ANI)

