MK Stalin honours scholar Thayammal Aravanan with Kalaignar classical Tamil award

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) In a grand celebration of Tamil heritage and scholarship, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday conferred the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Award for 2025 on renowned Tamil scholar Thayammal Aravanan.

The ceremony, held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, was part of the annual ‘Semmozhi Day’ observance marking the birth anniversary of late DMK stalwart and five-time Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The award, instituted in Karunanidhi’s name to recognise excellence in classical Tamil studies, carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh along with a citation plaque.

In his address, Chief Minister Stalin underscored the Dravidian movement’s historic role in preserving Tamil identity and promoting scholarly inquiry.

The day also saw the release of two major works published by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil — Tamil Vinayadigal – Varalatru Mozhiyiyal Ayvu, authored by Rajendran Sankaravelayuthan, and Sanga Ilakkiya Solvalam by P.R. Subramanian. These publications add to the growing body of academic resources on Tamil history and Sangam literature.

In a notable gesture, the Chief Minister handed over enhanced financial assistance to five veteran Tamil scholars in recognition of their lifetime contributions.

The beneficiaries were M. Chakkaravarthi, R. Mohanasundaram, Bhanumathi (Aathira Mullai), A. Idayageetham Ramanujam, and N. Sundari.

Further, Stalin launched a new book published by Tamilarasu, chronicling the achievements of the DMK government over the past four years in areas such as education, social welfare, and language development.

To encourage young learners, prizes were distributed to students who won competitions held in connection with Semmozhi Day.

The contests aimed to cultivate interest in the Tamil language, literature, and cultural traditions among school and college students.

The event was attended by several cabinet ministers, including K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, K.R. Periakaruppan, M.P. Saminathan, Ma. Subramanian, and P.K. Sekarbabu, as well as Chennai Mayor R. Priya. Leaders from allied parties - Vaiko (MDMK), Thol. Thirumavalavan (VCK), R. Mutharasan (CPI), and K.M. Khader Mohideen (IUML) also participated, alongside MPs A. Raja and Dayanidhi Maran.

Earlier in the day, Stalin paid floral tributes at Karunanidhi’s memorial at Anna Square, the statue at Omandurar Government Estate, and other locations tied to the late leader’s legacy.

--IANS

aal/dan