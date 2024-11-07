"May this festival bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune": PM Modi extends Chhath Puja greetings

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Chhath Puja and wished for everyone's happiness, prosperity and good fortune.

"My best wishes to all of you on the holy occasion of Chhath Sandhya Arghya. May this great festival, a symbol of simplicity, restraint, determination and dedication, bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone's life," PM Modi said on X.

छठ के संध्या अर्घ्य के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर आप सभी को मेरी असीम शुभकामनाएं। सादगी, संयम, संकल्प और समर्पण का प्रतीक यह महापर्व हर किसी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। जय छठी मइया! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2024



Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also extended warm wishes for Chhath Puja, expressing hope that the festival would bring new energy and strength to everyone's lives. "Heartiest greetings on Chhath Puja, the great festival of sun worship and folk faith. I hope this festival brings new energy and strength in the lives of all of you," Rahul Gandhi said on X.

President Draupadi Murmu also extened warm wishes saying, "On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, the holy festival of faith, fasting and devotion, I extend my hearty congratulations and warm wishes to all my fellow citizens."

The President further mentioned that Chhath Puja, one of the oldest festivals of the country, is an occasion to worship the Sun.

"This festival also worships the rivers and ponds, the unique gifts of nature. Through rigorous fasting, this festival purifies our minds and souls. This festival inspires one to protect and preserve the environment. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, let us re-affirm our faith in Bhagwan Surya, our rivers and the bounty of nature. May this festival bring happiness in our lives and may our reverence for nature continue to grow," President Murmu said.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.Devotees in these states, as well as in Delhi, began rituals early Tuesday morning at the Yamuna and Ganga ghats.

The festival starts with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focusing on purification and preparation. This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.

The festivities will conclude on November 8. (ANI)