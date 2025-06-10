J&K govt orders reshuffle in middle-rung administration

Srinagar, June 10 (IANS) In a major reshuffle of the middle-rung civil administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of 134 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers.

An order issued by the general administration department transferred Bashir Ahmad Dar, JKAS and Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC), and posted him as Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission Secretary, against an available vacancy.

Rajinder Singh Tara, JKAS, who was serving as Director General of Youth Services and Sports has now been posted as Jammu and Kashmir Legal Metrology Controller.

Smita Sethi, JKAS and Secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department, has been appointed as Jammu and Kashmir Food and Drug Administration Commissioner.

Anuradha Gupta, JKAS and Legal Metrology Controller, has been posted as Director General of Youth Services and Sports.

Tara Mathora Masoom, JKAS and Special Secretary in the Tourism Department, has been transferred and appointed as Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Financial Corporation, replacing Shafat Sultan, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Abdul Hafiz Shah, JKAS, who was awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner has been posted as Special Secretary in the Information Technology Department.

Musheer Ahmed, JKAS and currently Special Secretary in the Social Welfare Department, has been posted as Jammu and Kashmir's Mission Director of Integrated Child Development Services.

Nawab Din, JKAS, serving as Udhampur Regional Director in Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer) has been posted as Jammu and Kashmir Custodian General.

Gulzar Ahmad Dar, JKAS and Special Secretary in the School Education Department, will now serve as Special Secretary in the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, JKAS and Jammu's Director of Rural Development has been posted as Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Director.

Consequently, Ghulam Rasool, JKAS and Tribal Affairs Director, shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Rishpal Singh, JKAS and Jammu and Kashmir Custodian General, has been transferred and posted as Jammu and Kashmir Special Secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department.

Shahnaz Akhter, JKAS and Joint Director at the Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, has been appointed as Rural Development Director.

Fayaz Ahmad Banday, JKAS, who was awaiting posting in the General Administration Department, has been appointed as Kashmir Command Area Development director.

Prerna Raina, JKAS, also awaiting orders of adjustment in the General administration Department, has been posted as Jammu and Kashmir's Special Secretary in the Power Development Department.

Ghalib Mohi-ud-din Shah, Secretary of the Srinagar Royal Spring Golf Course, who was also holding the additional charge of Director, Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), has now been posted as SKICC Director on a full-time basis. He will continue to hold additional charge of the Secretary in the Royal Spring Golf Course.

Nazir Ahmad Mir, JKAS, who was awaiting adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Transport Department.

Deepika Rana, JKAS, awaiting adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board member.

Waseem Raja, JKAS and Additional Secretary in the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, has been posted as Kashmir's Tourism Joint Director.

Ghulam Nabi Bhat, JKAS and Additional Secretary in the School Education Department, has been transferred as Additional Secretary of the Revenue Department.

Nuzhat Khurshid, JKAS, who was awaiting adjustment in the General Administration Department, has now been posted as Srinagar Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner, filling an available vacancy.

Vikas Anand has been posted as Joint Transport Commissioner.

Sanchi Misra has been shifted to the post of Jammu's Joint Director of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs while Ajay Salaan takes charge as Jammu's General Manager in the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation.

Gurdev Kumar is now Joint Director of Jammu's School Education.

Umesh Sharma has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the School Education Department.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat will now serve as Additional Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department.

Mantasha Binti Rashid moves to Ganderbal District Industries Centre as General Manager while also holding additional charge as Ganderbal Registrar.

Sartaj Hussain has been posted as Joint Director (Administration) in Kashmir's Rural Development Department while continuing as Estates Deputy Director.

Harpal Singh joins as Rajouri Programme Officer of the Integrated Child Development Services.

Bilal Ahmad has been posted as Kulgam Project Officer, Wage Employment (Assistant Commissioner Development), and Bashir Ahmad Padder has been posted as Bandipora Project Officer.

Javid Ahmad Rather is posted as Deputy Director (Public Relations) and will also hold additional charge of Deputy Director (Audio-Visual).

Manoj Kumar has been transferred to the Information Department as Deputy Secretary.

Junaid Amin Bhat and Khanzada Mohammad Usman have also been posted to the Information Department.

Zahoor Ahmad Bhat is now Kashmir's Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central).

Ankush Sharma's services have been placed with the Finance Department for posting as ETO/CTO.

Sunaina Saini and Rafiq Ahmad have been appointed Deputy Directors at the District Employment and Counselling Centres in Jammu and Doda, respectively.

Yasmeen Jan takes over as Deputy Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, and Amit Singh Manhas is now Under-Secretary in the same department.

Shakeel Ahmad Sheshtar has been appointed Land Acquisition (Special Army) Collector of Budgam and Srinagar.

Syed Mushtaq Razvi takes over as Kashmir's Tribal Affairs Deputy Director.

Inzar Ahmed Rana joins the Tribal Affairs Department as Under-Secretary.

Some officers have been posted as Deputy District Election Officers, including Javid Ahmad Rather (Budgam), MMukhtar Ahmad (Pulwama), Nisar Ahmad Wani (Anantnag), and Vijay Kumar (Reasi).

Syed Farooq Ahmad is the new Assistant Commissioner (Central) in the office of the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner.

In addition to these, officers awaiting orders of adjustment have now been given regular postings.

--IANS

sq/khz