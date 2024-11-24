J-K: Here's how PM Vishwakarma Yojana is transforming lives in Poonch by promoting entrepreneurship

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Prime Minister Vishwakarma Scheme has helped in revitalising the lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district by helping the locals to upgrade their skills, become self-dependent. and venture into entrepreneurship.

Vishwakarma Scheme, launched in September 17, 2023, has provided end-to-end support to the barbers, tailors, masons, carpenters and blacksmiths of Poonch by offering them a Rs 15,000 modern toolkit to enhance their business.



The scheme, aimed at reviving the life of workers, provides basic training of five to seven days and Advanced training of 15 days or more, while significantly providing a stipend of Rs 500 per day so the people can comfortably attend the training program while reaping benefits.

PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched on September 17, 2023, by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

In Poonch's Industrial Training Institute, people expressed their happiness that the PM Vishwakarma Scheme has brought to them.



The trainees at ITI expressed their pleasure over being able to upgrade their skills while learning new ways to expand their business. They also thanked PM Modi for providing loans on less interest rate to them so they could finally overcome the hardships in their life.



Basid Chowdery, who is currently part of the ongoing tailors batch, expressed his satisfaction on upskilling his sewing skills.

"We came here for training under the PM Vishwa Karma Scheme. The training will be completed in 5 to 7 days. All the Skillman like tailors, plumbers and others will be given toolkit around Rs 15000. They will also be given loans with less interest. I come here for training and they have promised me Rs 500 per day. I am being taught how to use the sewing machine," he said.



Meanwhile, another lady named Shabnam said she is looking forward to become self-dependent from the toolkit she received under this scheme.

"I am learning sewing technology under the Vishwakarma Scheme. We'll be given a toolkit of Rs 15000 and Rs 500 daily for our commutation. This scheme is helping is to end unemployment. From the toolkit, I can be self-dependent. I can start the business at home. PM Vishwakarma scheme is making sure that no one remains unemployed," Shabnam said.



Tabraiz Ahemed Khan, the instructor in ITI Poonch informed that around 205 tailors, 130 barbers, more than 50 masons and around 12 to 13 carpenters and blacksmiths have upgraded their skills through this scheme.

"The scheme was launched on September 2023. Under this scheme, there are 18 kinds of trades. We have 5 trades barber, mason, tailor, blacksmith and carpenter. Currently, the tailor batch is going on. We have trained 205 tailors already 130 barbers are trained. More than 50 masons are trained and around 12-13 blacksmiths and carpenters are trained respectively," Khan said.

He also highlighted the benefits like toolkits, stipends and loans provided by the government.

"The scheme has a lot of benefits, The government provide support to workers, and they get a toolkit and stipend of Rs 500 per day. The government is also providing a loan of Rs 1 lakh for basic training for their business. Earlier people used to work with their hands now they are receiving advanced toolkits. The people who weren't skilled now have skills that have been upgraded," he said.

He further noted that people under this scheme also learn about other skills that benefit them to enhance their business and make them self-dependent.

"They also learn about how to stand their business, how to market, how to create groups, how to sell on Facebook. We have also thought them of Google Pay, and Paytm to upgrade their skills so they can increase their business," he said. (ANI)

