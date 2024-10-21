India companion during difficult times, takes lead in giving direction to global future: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that in a world grappling with unprecedented challenges India is leading the way in shaping the global future and is seen as reliable partner in addressing global challenges.

He noted that foundation of the country's relationships is based on trust and reliability and the world also understands this, said the Prime Minster while addressing the NDTV World Summit 2024

Addressing the summit in the national capital, PM Modi said, "India is taking a lead in giving direction to the global future. The world believes that India is today a companion during difficult times... India does not make 'taken for granted' relations. The foundation of our relationships is based on trust and reliability and the world also understands this."

He further stated that the world now celebrates India's progress and no longer feels jealousy or envy, as everyone benefits from it.

"When India moves forward, the world becomes happy seeing our progress. When India progresses then there is no feeling of jealousy or envy; the world is happy with our progress as the entire world benefits from India's progress," the prime minister said.

"International assembly was held to hold discussions on telecom and digital future. Global fintech festival, discussions on the Global semiconductor ecosystem, international conference on renewable energy and civil aviation were organised. This is not just a list of events, but also a list of hope associated with India... These issues will define the future of the world... Many rating agencies have increased the growth forecast of India," he said.

PM Modi said that stability, sustainability, and solutions are crucial for a better future for humanity.

Speaking about Artificial Intelligence PM Modi said India is powered by two AIs, the second AI that of Artificial Intelligence.

"Today India has an advantage that is crucial for making this century India's century. In this era of AI, India has double AI... When Aspirational India meets Artificial Intelligence, it doubles the pace of development. We have started India AI Mission to enhance the usage of AI in every sector be it healthcare, education or MSME. We form our policies and take decisions keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of every section of the society."

—ANI