In fresh apology, MP Minister Vijay Shah terms remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi 'linguistic error' (Ld)

Bhopal, May 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has once again issued an apology after his controversial “offensive” remarks about Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi sparked outrage. In a video statement released on Friday, Shah admitted to making a “linguistic error” and expressed regret.

He said: "I apologise to sister Sofiya Qureshi and the people of this country."

Vijay Shah emphasised that his words were not intended to offend anyone and reiterated his apology with folded hands. However, his remarks had already led to legal consequences.

Following his statement, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered an FIR (first information report) against him, prompting Shah to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

His plea for relief at the apex court was denied, and the Supreme Court rejected his apology too, instead directing the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

A three-member SIT comprising senior police officers is now investigating the case. The SIT investigating the matter comprises IG Pramod Verma, DIG Kalyan Chakravarty and SP Vahini Singh.

The controversy stems from Shah’s speech at a program in Raikunda village, Ambedkar Nagar ( Mhow), on May 11.

While discussing Operation Sindoor, he made inflammatory comments, stating that those who widowed “our daughters”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent "their sister" to retaliate.

"We couldn't undress them, so we sent a daughter from their community... You widowed sisters of our community, so a sister of your community will strip you," the Tribal Affairs minister had said, referring to the senior Army officer.

His remarks suggested that women from the same community as the perpetrators had been sent to Pakistan to avenge the loss of marital bliss suffered by Hindu women.

His words quickly drew criticism, with many condemning them as communal and derogatory.

On May 14, following the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s directive, an FIR was registered against Shah at Manpur police station (Indore rural).

Seeking legal recourse, he approached the Supreme Court, but during the hearing on May 19, the court reprimanded him.

The judges remarked that as a public figure, he should be mindful of his words and held him accountable for his statements.

The case has sparked widespread debate, with political and social groups demanding strict action.

The SIT continues its investigation, and the Supreme Court is expected to review the findings soon. Meanwhile, Shah’s repeated apologies have done little to quell the controversy surrounding his remarks.

Apart from the video message, Vijay Shah on Friday also tendered his apology in a written note on an official letterhead of the Tribal Welfare Department, which read the same content he had mentioned in his video message.

The fresh apology from the minister came three days after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet held a special meeting in the historic Rajwada Palace in Indore. Vijay Shah was not invited for the meeting.

Also, this fresh apology came just a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Madhya Pradesh during which he will address a large gathering of women at Bhopal's Jamboori Maidan on May 31.

Meanwhile, a senior police official in Indore told reporters on Friday that all documents and evidences related with the matter have been handed over to the SIT, which comprises three senior IPS officers.

The SIT would submit its report to the Supreme Court on May 28.

--IANS

sktr/pgh