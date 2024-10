Gujarat Chief Minister to celebrate Diwali with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to celebrate Diwali in a unique and 'compassionate way' this year by joining beneficiary families of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Gandhinagar.

The Chief Minister on Thursday around 7 PM will visit the 'Namo Narayan Residency' PMAY colony in Sargasan to personally greet families and share in their festive joy.

According to an official statement, in February 2024, 1,208 houses were inaugurated under PMAY in Gandhinagar, an official statement from the Gujrat government said. This initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide homeownership to ordinary and middle-income families across India, creating opportunities for these families to come together in celebration within their communities.

"The Chief Minister has taken a heartwarming initiative to celebrate Diwali with PMAY beneficiary families. On October 31st at 7 PM, the CM will visit 'Namo Narayan Residency', a PMAY colony in Sargasan, Gandhinagar, to personally greet families and extend his Diwali wishes.," the official statement added.

Other state cabinet ministers will also participate in this celebration by visiting PMAY beneficiaries in various towns and villages across Gujarat. Minister Kanubhai Desai will celebrate Diwali with PMAY (Urban) beneficiaries in Bhagada Vada, Valsad. Minister Rushikesh Patel will join PMAY (Rural) beneficiaries in Rangpur, Mehsana, while Minister Raghavji Patel will celebrate with PMAY (Urban) beneficiaries in Bedi, Jamnagar.

In addition, Minister Balvantsinh Rajput will be with PMAY (Rural) beneficiaries in Siddhpur, Patan. Minister Kunwarji Bavaliya will visit PMAY (Rural) beneficiaries in Khakhriya, Kariyana, and Kuvargad in Babra Taluka, Amreli. Deputy Chief Whip Kaushik Vekariya will celebrate with PMAY (Rural) beneficiaries in Nana Machiyala, Amreli Taluka.

Further, Minister Mulubhai Bera will meet PMAY (Rural) beneficiaries in Sihan Kakbhai, Khambhalia Taluka, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Minister Kuber Dindor will visit PMAY (Rural) beneficiaries in Bakatwada, Santrampur Taluka, Mahisagar. Minister Bhanuben Babariya will celebrate with PMAY (Urban) beneficiaries in Vavdi, Rajkot, and Minister Harsh Sanghvi will join PMAY (Urban) beneficiaries in Palanpor, Surat.

Additionally, Minister Mukesh Patel will visit PMAY (Urban) beneficiaries in Vankal, Surat, and Minister Praful Pansheriya will celebrate with PMAY (Urban) beneficiaries in Nansad, Surat. (ANI)