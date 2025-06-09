Five Left parties write to PM Modi opposing anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh

Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) Five Left parties have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposing the encounter killings of Maoist leaders in 'Operation Kagar' being carried out in the Chhattisgarh region.

In the joint letter on Monday, the five Left parties have written to the Prime Minister to put an immediate halt to the "extra-judicial" killings in the region around Chhattisgarh in the name of Operation Kagar.

"There are several reports that several senior Maoist leaders are currently in the custody of the security forces. We demand that they should all be produced in court and dealt with as per the rule of law," the letter said.

In the letter, the five Left parties have argued that the normal lives of the tribal people in the region have been completely disrupted following the action by the security forces there.

"The Adivasi rights enshrined in the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution are being systematically violated and the forest and minerals of Chhattisgarh are being subjected to indiscriminate corporate exploitation with disastrous implications for environmental safety and livelihood of the local people. We urge upon you to stop this militaristic approach that treats the Adivasis with unmitigated hostility," the letter added.

In the letter, the Union government has also been accused of not handing over the bodies of those killed in the encounters to their families and thus being denied a dignified farewell.

"The Maoists have repeatedly urged the government to consider their appeal for dialogue. Unfortunately, the Union government and the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government have chosen not to pursue a solution through talks. Instead they are following an inhuman policy of killings and annihilation," the letter said.

According to the Left parties, the recent statements by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah too made it evident that the Union government was not ready to pursue a solution through talks.

--IANS

src/khz