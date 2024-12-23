Fire breaks out jewelry shop in Parvathipuram Manyam

Parvathipuram Manyam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Kartikeya Jewelry shop in Palakonda town in Parvathipuram on the midnight hours of Monday.

Visuals showed huge flames emanating from the shop.

The fire is suspected to be a result of a short circuit, as per Giridhar, a fire officer.

Firefighters upon receiving information arrived at the site and doused the fire.

The fire has caused damage to the furniture and the gold and silver ornaments in the shop.

Extent of the damage caused is yet to be estimated, as per the fire officer. (ANI)

