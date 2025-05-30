Farmers of world's highest village in Himachal to learn improved techniques

Shimla, May 30 (IANS) In an initiative to empower farmers in high-altitude and remote regions, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Tabo, which operates under the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni and is supported by ICAR ATARI Zone-I, launched the nationwide ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ from Komic, the village in the Spiti Valley known for growing pea and barley.

Located at an altitude of 4,587 metres above sea level, Komic is recognised as the world’s highest village connected by a motorable road. The outreach programme, which will run till June 12, was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shikha Simtia.

This 15-day campaign aims to take scientific knowledge and government schemes to farmers living in some of the most remote and ecologically sensitive regions of the country. The initiative is part of a larger national effort by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to ensure inclusive agricultural development.

At the launch event, senior scientist and head of KVK Tabo, R.S. Spehia, along with KVK scientists Ankita Dhiman and Sujata Negi from ATMA, held interactive sessions with farmers. These discussions covered a wide range of topics, including improved agricultural techniques, the importance of soil testing, new crop varieties suitable for the region, natural farming methods and efficient irrigation practices. Farmers were also informed about various central and state government schemes designed to support agricultural development.

In her address, Shikha Simtia urged the farming community to adopt innovative agricultural technologies that reduce the pressure on scarce natural resources such as water and soil, helping preserve Spiti Valley’s ecosystem. She also encouraged local panchayat representatives to actively engage with the campaign and support the KVK teams by facilitating logistical arrangements and mobilising farmers from their respective villages.

Langza panchayat head Chhering Paldan, under which Komic village falls, assured full cooperation to the KVK scientists and committed to encouraging farmers to embrace advanced technologies. The KVK team also visited Tashigang, famous as the world’s highest polling station, where they conducted a similar programme.

Farmers in the village shared their problems about pea and barley cultivation, to which the team responded with practical solutions and advice. These inputs will also help inform future research and extension programmes tailored to the specific needs of high-altitude farming.

Through this outreach effort, the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is ensuring that scientific farming practices, technical knowledge, and welfare schemes reach the farthest corners of the country. The campaign in Spiti symbolises the commitment to inclusive agricultural progress, sustainability, and the empowerment of farmers in even the most challenging environments.

