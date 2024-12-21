Farmer leader Dallewal's fast enters 26th day, SKM's Abhimanyu Kohar says, "Nation is watching"

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar slammed the centre on Saturday for not even visiting Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-onto-death at the Khanouri border between Punjab and Haryana to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands.

"We have seen what happened in parliament.. few MPs got injured and admitted in the hospital then all cabinet goes to see them and here Dellewal is on hunger strike no one is trying to ask about his health.. the whole Nation is watching this," he said during a press conference today at the Khanauri border.

Criticising the union government further, he warned that if anything happens to farmers, "the government will be responsible."

"We are saying that from the first day, if anything will happen to any farmers.. then government will be responsible what will happen after that," Kohar said.

Kohar also mentioned that many farmers are coming in from both Haryana and Punjab to "protect Dallewal" from the police.

"He (Dallewal) sent a message that a huge number of farmers coming from Haryana and Punjab to protect Dellewal from the police," he said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court said that it is the Punjab authorities' responsibility to ensure the stable health condition of Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the Chief Secretary of Punjab and Chairperson of the Medical Board (constituted to monitor the health of Dallewal) to file an affidavit on the health condition of Dallewal as well as the steps taken to ensure that no harm is caused to him.

"A fresh medical report about the health stability of Mr. Dallewal and the necessary steps taken meanwhile to ensure that no damage is caused to his health shall be filed by Chief Secretary, Punjab as well as the Chairperson of the Medical Board constituted to monitor the health condition of Dallewal," the bench stated in its order.

The apex court now posted the matter for compliance with its order on January 2, 2025. (ANI)