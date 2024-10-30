Either transfer Jind SP or send him on leave: Haryana State Commission for Women to CM Saini

Jind (Haryana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Haryana State Commission for Women on Tuesday wrote a letter to Harayana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and requested to transfer Jind Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Kumar from his current posting over allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The request for transfer has been made following the women's commission hearing held in New Delhi wherein Sumit Kumar had appeared.

Jind SP Sumit Kumar has been accused of alleged sexual harassment by the women police personnel.

"The commission has taken conganizence on the subject cited serious issue viral on various social media networks and news channels nowadays and conduct a hearing today on 29th October 2024, in which Sumit Kumar, SP, Jind is present in person and submitted his side before the Chairperson," Haryana State Commission for Women worte in letter to Haryana CM.

The women panel has recommended to the state government to either send Jind SP on leave or transfer him.

"Your goodself is already aware that this matter is spreading extremely fast in news. During the hearing and after considering the facts and factuals, the Commission request your goodself that until the inquiry compeleted in this matter Sumit Kumar, SP, Jind maybe transferred or be appointed at headquarter or be sent on leave," they stated.

The Haryana State Women Commission said that fair investigations should be held into the allegations of sexual harassment against the officer.

"So that the inquiry doesn't effect due to his influence," they stated.

Earlier on October 26, wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat demanded punishment for those guilty and said she has little hope that "the Haryana government or the Centre will do justice to these women of Haryana Police."

"Their voices may either have been suppressed or are being suppressed every day. But just as every section of society supported us, we and the entire society are also with them. The culprits should be punished," she stated. (ANI)

