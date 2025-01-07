"Delhi public want AAP to take development work ahead": Durgesh Pathak on assembly polls

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday exuded confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections and said that the people of Delhi are excited for the polls as they want AAP to continue the development work ahead.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "The people of Delhi are very excited for the elections because they want to take the work done in the last 10 years by AAP ahead. They know only Arvind Kejriwal can provide 24 hours free, electricity water, good schools and hospitals, free bus for women. The people of Delhi are going to form Arvind Kejriwal's government."

The election contest in Delhi gathered momentum on Tuesday with the Election Commission announcing that the national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8.

All the key contenders - ruling AAP, BJP and Congress said they were ready and talked about their plans to woo the voters.

The last date of filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exuded confidence in winning the Delhi Assembly elections, saying that with full strength and enthusiasm, AAP workers are ready for the polls.

"The date of the election has been announced. All the workers are ready to enter the fray with full strength and enthusiasm. You are our biggest strength. This election will be between the politics of work and the politics of abuse. The people of Delhi will have faith in our politics of work. We will definitely win," Kejriwal wrote on X.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that the AAP has done all the preparations for the election.

"The people of Delhi have been waiting for this and I am happy that people will bring back Arvind Kejriwal Govt to power. AAP has done all the preparations for the election. Names of all the 70 candidates of the party have been announced. We are absolutely ready for the election," Rai said.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia urged the public of Delhi to come out and vote in large numbers on February 5.

"The public of Delhi will choose the party which provides good education, good health, free electricity.The public of Delhi will again choose Arvind Kejriwal. I urge the public of Delhi to come out and vote in large numbers. AAP government will be formed in Delhi again on 8th February," Sisodia told reporters.

AAP MLA and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the people of the national capital should vote for those who have worked for them.

"The people of Delhi should vote for those who have worked for them and they should not vote for those who have created obstacles in the work.They should vote for those who have given good education, good health services, built mohalla clinics, built world-class schools," Bharadwaj told ANI.

As the elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign. The BJP candidates have targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy case and expressed confidence in forming the next government with a "double engine" administration.

The BJP has accused the AAP leaders of corruption and misgovernance while the AAP, which is aiming to come to power for the third consecutive time, is focusing on highlighting its achievements in the education and health sector.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

