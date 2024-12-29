Delhi Gears Up for Republic Day 2025: Defence Rehearsals & Security Boost at Kartavya Path

New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day 2025, defence personnel participated in the full-dress rehearsal of the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on Sunday.

The full-dress rehearsals are being held ahead of the Republic Day celebrations of January 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has also beefed up security, increased patrolling and set up security in markets and other areas to ensure the safety of people as the festive season is approaching, including New Year's Eve and Republic Day.

Speaking to ANI, DCP South, Ankit Chauhan said, "During the festive season, we have increased patrolling in markets and other areas having heavy footfall. Senior Officers set out every evening with enhanced strength. They check people and also the security setup in marketplaces so that people get a sense of security."

He also said that the police have also increased the tenant-servant verification as 26 January is approaching.

"We are also increasing the tenant servant verification now that 26 January is approaching. We have a social media monitoring cell in the South District where we keep a close eye on fake news being disseminated on social media," DCP South Chauhan said.

Republic Day, observed on January 26, marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic in 1950. Each year, states, union territories, and Union government ministries showcase their tableaux along the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day celebrations. For Republic Day 2025, the theme for the tableaux has been decided as "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas."

This year, 15 states and union territories have been selected to showcase their tableaux on Kartavya Path for the Republic Day celebration in 2025. These include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. (ANI)