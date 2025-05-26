Decision to appoint actress Tamannaah as KSDL’s brand ambassador made purely on business grounds: K’taka govt

Bengaluru, May 26 (IANS) The Congress-led government in Karnataka on Monday stated that the decision to appoint actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), has been made purely on business grounds.

Notably, the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has appointed Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for the popular Mysore Sandal Soap manufactured by KSDL.

The actress has been paid Rs 6.20 crore fee for the same.

The Karnataka government's decision to name Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for KSDL has stirred a controversy with Kannada organisations and the BJP raising objections to the move.

Reacting to their objections, M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, on Monday, stated, “In the wake of actress Tamannaah Bhatia being appointed as KSDL’s brand ambassador, BJP leaders are making loud statements. But where were these leaders when large-scale scams occurred under the chairmanship of Madal Virupakshappa during the tenure of the BJP government?”

“The same leaders, who now portray themselves as protectors of Karnataka’s entrepreneurial heritage, remained tight-lipped when Madal Virupakshappa was sent to jail on charges of corruption in KSDL. Did BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra have a role in those irregularities?” he questioned.

Patil clarified that the decision to appoint Tamannaah as KSDL’s brand ambassador was made purely on business grounds.

“An expert committee reviewed several factors before making the decision. Some other celebrities were also considered, but they were under contract with competing brands and therefore could not be selected,” he maintained.

Taking a jibe at Vijayendra and other BJP leaders for their recent statements about preserving the legacy of KSDL, he questioned their silence when the company was plagued by irregularities during the BJP’s stint in power.

He said that since the Congress government took office, proactive measures have been taken to streamline KSDL’s operations.

“With the same equipment and workforce, we have enhanced the production capacity, and the company is now turning a profit. The BJP leaders, who were indifferent when KSDL was incurring losses, are now issuing grand statements about protecting the state's interests,” Patil criticised.

"Leaders of a few organisations who had earlier questioned Tamannaah's appointment later contacted me and expressed their satisfaction with the measures being taken to expand KSDL’s reach. They admitted that they were not fully aware of the facts initially," the Minister remarked.

He also informed that 23 new products have been added to KSDL’s line up, with plans underway to launch dishwashing products and perfumes.

Patil further stated that similar reforms were being implemented in the Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL).

“Initiatives will soon be launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. We have introduced digitisation measures aimed at increasing MSIL’s annual transactions to Rs 10,000 crore by 2030. Additionally, MSIL’s stationery division has been revived, including the relaunch of ‘Lekhak’ notebooks,” he said.

