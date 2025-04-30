Congress issues guidelines for its leaders for public comments on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Congress has released guidelines for its leaders regarding their reactions to the Pahalgam terror attack. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has instructed leaders to stick to the Congress Working Committee's stated position on the issue in the resolution passed on April 24, 2025.

"All functionaries are instructed to exercise utmost discipline and consistency in public communication. Those authorised to speak on behalf of the party must confine themselves to the CWC's stated position in the resolution passed on April 24, 2025," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a circular to the party leaders.

"Any contravention of this directive will invite strict disciplinary action without exception. Let us remain mindful of the values and traditions of the Congress Party and rise to the occasion with the dignity and restraint that the nation rightfully expects of us," Venugopal added.

The circular said that the Congress party is deeply anguished by the reprehensible terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stands in unwavering solidarity with the nation during this hour of grief.

"At this critical juncture, when our collective resolve is being tested, the Indian National Congress must exemplify unity, maturity, and responsibility- virtues that have defined our conduct through decades of national service, in government and in opposition alike," the circular said.

"Chaired by Hon'ble Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) adopted a unanimous resolution on April 24, 2025, setting forth the party's clear and considered stand on the Pahalgam attack. This resolution must serve as the sole basis for all public expressions of the party's stance on the matter," it added.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Tuesday deleted the controversial post on X that had appeared to depict a headless figure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a caption 'gayab' (missing) and criticised him for the "security lapse" that led to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The post had shown an image of a kurta-pyjama and black sandals with the word "GAYAB" and the caption "Jimmedariyo ke samay-Gayab" (Missing during the time of responsibility). This drew strong criticism from the BJP and its allies.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the Congress deleted its "Sar Tan Se Juda" imagery tweet due to pressure from the people of India.

"Under Pressure from people of India the Congress party deletes it's "Sar Tan Se Juda" imagery tweet! This will not hide the Anti National Pro Pakistan Charactersitic of Congress!" he said in a post on X. (ANI)

