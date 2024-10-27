CM Bhagwant Mann meets JP Nadda, Centre assures 'uninterrupted supply' of DAP for Punjab farmers

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda, on Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the availability of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) fertilizer for Punjab's ongoing agricultural season.

The Chief Minister highlighted Punjab's need for DAP supplies during this critical time. Following this, JP Nadda assured him of the centre's commitment and ensuring sufficient supplies of DAP for Punjab.

Besides Mann, the meeting was also attended by the Secretary (Fertilizers), Chief Secretary of Punjab, and Additional Chief Secretary (Punjab).



CM Mann said that it is understandable that as 70 per cent of DAP is imported from other countries so due to the Ukraine conflict and other international reasons there is a shortage of DAP. He, however, also added that the need for DAP in the state is mainly till November 15, so the central government should accord priority to allot DAP to the state in comparison to other states that need it later.

The Punjab CM emphasized that this will help in the smooth sowing season of wheat in the state and will be in the larger interest of national food security too.

Union Minister Nadda assured the Punjab delegation that the Department of Fertilizers is taking every possible step to ensure sufficient supplies reach the state without delay. He emphasized that all necessary arrangements have been made to guarantee the uninterrupted availability of DAP to Punjab's farmers.

JP Nadda further underscored that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government remains 'deeply committed' to supporting farmers across the nation.

"Ensuring farmers' satisfaction is a top priority, and all efforts are focused on delivering timely fertilizer supplies. The Department of Fertilizers is actively coordinating with fertilizer companies to fulfil the requirements of Punjab as specified by the state government," he said.

It was informed that against the requirement of 2.50 LMT of DAP of Punjab in the month of October 2024, approximately 1 LMT of Stock was already available with the State as of October 1.

Further, 0.71 LMT was already supplied to Punjab. Moreover, a total of 0.75 LMT is planned to be supplied to Punjab upto November 10, 2024, so as to meet its peak demand. (ANI)