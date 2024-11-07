Chhath Puja: CM Nitish Kumar offer Arghya to Lord Surya; Tejashwi Yadav extends greetings

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 7 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar performed the Sandhya Puja on the third day of Chhath Puja, offering Arghya (water) to Lord Surya. The Chief Minister took part in the Chhath Puja rituals at his residence at 1 Aney Marg, Patna.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav observed Chhath Puja at Ganga Ghat in Patna.

Speaking with ANI, Tejashwi Yadav extended warm wishes to the people of Bihar and the nation. "We wish the people of the state and the country a happy Chhath festival," Yadav said. He conveyed his hopes for happiness, peace, and the continued progress of Bihar. "A large number of people have gathered. We will pray to Chhathi Maiya for peace, Bihar's progress, happiness in everyone's lives, and advancement for both Bihar and the country," Yadav added.

People across Bihar gathered at local ghats to offer Arghya to Lord Surya on the third day of Chhath Puja.

Sandhya Puja is dedicated to the setting sun. At sunset, families gather by water bodies to make offerings of fruits, sweets, and thekua, presenting them as prasad to Lord Surya, accompanied by prayers and hymns in honour of Chhathi Maiya.

The Chhath Puja festival began with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focused on purification and preparation, followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concluding with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi. The festivities will conclude on November 8.

Chhath Puja spans four days and involves strict rituals and fasting to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.

The festival is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, as well as by the diaspora from these regions. (ANI)

