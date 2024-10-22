Bypolls: BJP announces candidates for lone seat in Meghalaya; three in Punjab, fields Manpreet Badal from Gidderbaha

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced the candidates for Meghalaya's Gambegre Assembly constituency and three seats in Punjab for the upcoming bye-elections on November 13.

The bypoll in Meghalaya will be held for the Gambegre (reserved)Assembly constituency , while in Punjab, the bypolls will be held on Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Barnala and Chabbewal seats. These four assembly seats fell vacant after MLAs from these constituencies were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP has fielded Bernard Marak for the Gambegre (Scheduled Tribe) seat in Meghalaya. The Congress has earlier announced to field Jingjang M Marak from the seat.

Meanwhile, for Punjab bypolls, the BJP has fielded Ravikaran Kahlon from Dera Baba Nanak, former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal from Gidderbaha and Kewal Singh Dhillon from Barnala.

The voting for both Punjab and Meghalaya bypolls will be held on November 13 and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The bypolls on 48 constituencies are spread over 15 states - Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Earlier on October 15, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced bypolls for 48 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats that will occur in two phases alongside the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Voting for the first phase, covering 47 Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala will take place on November 13. The second phase will occur on November 20 for the Kedarnath Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded parliamentary seat in Maharashtra. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

—ANI