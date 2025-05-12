Moscow calls out Poland's decision to shut down Russian Consulate in Krakow

Moscow, May 12 (IANS) Russia on Monday called out Poland for its decision to shut down the Russian Consulate General in the Polish city of Krakow, stating that it will adequately respond to the situation.

“Warsaw deliberately seeks to ruin the relations by acting against its citizens. An appropriate response to these inadequate steps will follow soon,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by state-run news agency TASS.

Earlier in the day, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski decided to shut down the Russian Consulate General in Krakow. The decision followed after Poland alleged that Russian special services were involved in a fire that destroyed a large retail centre in Warsaw in 2024.

"Due to evidence that the Russian special services committed a reprehensible act of sabotage against the shopping center on Marywilska Street, I have decided to withdraw my consent to the operation of the Consulate of the Russian Federation in Krakow," the Polish Foreign Minister posted on X.

Meanwhile, Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the upper chamber of the Russian Parliament, called Warsaw's latest move to close the Russian Consulate General in Krakow unfriendly, albeit not unexpected.

"The move is certainly unfriendly, just like any other step by the Polish government on the Russian track in recent years," the senior Russian senator said while speaking to news channel Rossiya-24.

He rejected Poland's allegations that Russian secret services directed an arson attack on the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw as absurd. "I simply cannot imagine why we would have needed to do so, given we do not practice such terrorist campaigns in general," Kosachev added.

The senator further stated that Poland seeks to pitch its citizens against Russia as much as possible in order to untie its hands in its policy course on Ukraine and other anti-Russian policies.

"If there are Polish consulates somewhere in Russia, they should be closed accordingly," he argued.

In October 2024, Poland’s top diplomat Sikorski decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Poznan, citing an alleged attempt by Russia to set fire to a plant factory in Wroclaw. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry shut down the Polish Consulate in St. Petersburg.

