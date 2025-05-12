Kriti Kharbanda discloses the source behind her Monday Motivation

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda disclosed the source behind her Monday Motivation. She revealed that being around her loved ones is her ultimate fuel.

The diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a goofy selfie. The post also included two pictures of Kriti playing with a little girl, however, she did not disclose the face of the little munchkin. The 'Guest iin London' actress also shared a picture of a jar of pickle, along with an image of a delicious dessert.

Kriti further penned a note expressing her feelings when she is around her loved ones.

"#familytime — my favourite #mondaymotivation and that last picture, fuel hai mere fire ka! Feeling the energy of your loved ones around you is the best feeling no? They always find a way to show you a silver lining even in your darkest moments! (I’m not saying I was in a dark place, but u get the point I’m trying to make here right?) Ho gayi energise ab kaam karte hain! How’s your Monday treating you!? Batao :)," she wrote.

Work-wise, Kriti is gearing up for her OTT debut with the second installment of the popular show, "Rana Naidu", featuring Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla.

Sharing her excitement about the project, the diva added, "I am thrilled to be a part of "Rana Naidu" Season 2. This role is unlike anything I've done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me”.

Moreover, Kriti has also been roped in for the edgy neo-noir comic tragedy, "Risky Romeo", co-starring Sunny Singh.

Helmed and penned by Abir Sengupta, the drama is billed as a romantic entertainer. Backed by Anushree Mehta, Abir Sengupta, Priyanka Mehrotra, and Rameshchandra Yadav, "Risky Romeo" promises a perfect blend of dark humor and eccentric characters.

